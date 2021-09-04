The cheapest house in Liverpool is a terraced house on the market for £27,500.

The “cheapest” two-bedroom terraced house in Liverpool is one of the properties up for auction at the end of the month in an online auction.

The home in Sunlight Street, Anfield, has a guide price of £27,500.

The auctioneers said the terraced house was a perfect investment in Liverpool’s property market, which is one of the fastest-growing in the UK, with property values up 15% in the previous year.

Although the house is currently boarded up, the realtors claim that “once rehabilitated, this property will be a great rental investment.”

Photographs taken inside indicate the extent of the work required to bring it up to code.

The property is one of three Merseyside assets up for auction on September 30 by WRB Auctions.

With a recommended price of £182,000.00, a four-bed detached property in Birkenhead is thought to be the cheapest in Wirral.

It has been in the same family for many years and has recently undergone a complete rewiring, new kitchen, and redecorating.

There is front-yard parking for several cars, and the property in Egerton Park also has a spacious back garden.

In addition, a Wallasey end-of-terrace home with a recommended price of £114,000 will be auctioned.

Martins Lane is a three-bedroom home in an area that was recently named one of the UK’s top property hotspots.

Brinsworth House, a huge detached house in Prenton, Wirral, has already sold before the auction.

The home is built out as seven flats in Grosvenor Road, close to Oxton Village, and is on a spacious plot with matured gardens to the front and rear.

It had a guide price of £370,000 and was sold before to the auction for an undisclosed sum.

On September 30, the “Auction Event” will take place behind closed doors with a live auctioneer and will be streamed in real-time online with remote bidding only.

Bidding registration will close at 12 p.m. the day before the auction. WRB Auctions can be found here for further information.

