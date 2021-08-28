The Chase’s long-awaited announcement has fans ecstatic.

With a paucity of fresh episodes on air this summer has been a long one for fans of The Chase.

For the whole summer, the show has been broadcast on ITV at 5 p.m., but viewers have been forced to watch repeats and celebrity specials.

Many viewers had become tired of the repetitions, which were sometimes years old.

As a result of the Chase format change, viewers are dissatisfied and turn off the show.

More celebrity specials have shown on ITV this week, forcing many fans to turn off their televisions.

However, today, many viewers rejoiced when ITV announced that fresh episodes of the show would begin airing on Monday, August 30.

Fresh episodes of the show will premiere on Monday, starring the newest Chaser Darragh Ennis, who has quickly become a fan favorite.

Following the announcement, supporters flocked to social media to express their delight.

“I’m so thrilled this is the last repetition; I can’t wait to see Darragh again,” Caroline added.

“New episodes next week, hallelujah praising Jesus,” Lauren stated.

“New episodes next week finally get some Darragh,” Victoria said.

“NEXT WEEK NEW CHASE FINALLY GET TO SEE DARRAGH MISSED YOU,” Imo remarked.