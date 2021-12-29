The Chaser Jenny Ryan’s fresh style has blown Bradley Walsh away.

Jenny Ryan looked like a completely different lady in the Chase Christmas Special, which stunned fans.

As she dressed up for the holidays, the 39-year-old chaser looked incredibly stunning.

Even the show’s host, Bradley Walsh, complimented her on her appearance.

Fans are stunned by The Chase participants in a ‘extremely uncomfortable’ yet ‘amazing’ celebrity special.

The host stated, ” “Take a look at you! Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan is a fictional character. You have a wonderful appearance!” Jenny is known for her flaming bee-hived hair, long fringe, and dramatic cat-eye specs, but in this episode, she switched to contact lenses and had her hair gently curled and cascading over her shoulders.

She accessorized with a striking necklace and a dark sequined dress that glistened in the light.

Fans reacted to her stunning new look on social media.

Dave stated, ” “Oh my goodness! The Bolton Braniac has both brains and beauty! You’re looking fantastic.” Phillip stated, ” “Oh my goodness! On #thechase, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ is looking HOT.” David stated, ” “Jenny the Vixen was a highlight of tonight’s Celebrity edition. She had a stunning appearance. Maybe she should get rid of the beehive.”