The Chase viewers do a double take when they see a celebrity lookalike.

The Chase viewers had to make a double take tonight when one of the contestants was mistaken for a celebrity.

Rachel joined her teammates Jen, Fergus, and Shelby in taking on quizzer Darragh Ennis, and the chase was on for her.

However, while watching the show, viewers were distracted by Rachel’s appearance.

The 37-year-old primary school teacher was mistaken for a younger Anne Robinson by viewers.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their opinions, with nearly everyone agreeing on the resemblance.

As one user put it: “Anne Robinson has discovered… the potion! #TheChase.” “Anne Robinson, you’re #TheChase,” Courtney exclaimed. “Looks like a young Anne Robinson on #TheChase tonight,” Sarah said. Jen, 35, faced the chaser first in tonight’s game, so the lookalike was last to play.

The bra-fitter, who enjoys sewing, chose a £4,000 midway offer.

She breezed through the questions and returned to the bench, bringing the first set of cash into the reward pool.

Fergus was the next player to take the field.

“Next to face the chaser – it’s Shaggy from Scooby Doo,” host Bradley Walsh remarked as he introduced Shaggy from Scooby Doo on tonight’s show.

The 25-year-old public engagement officer was tempted to accept the greater offer of £30,000, but she chose the intermediate offer of $5,000 instead.

He was fortunate in his gameplay, as he accurately answered the bulk of the answers.

“Your slogan should be ‘If you can’t be excellent, be lucky,” Darragh told Fergus as he returned to the team with the £5,000 in hand.

Shelby, from the Isle of Man, was up next.

He had wanted to take his daughter to Egypt with any winnings, but he was disappointed to return empty-handed.

Finally, Rachel faced Darragh to see if she could win enough money to purchase some extremely expensive cloth.

In her spare time, the teacher enjoys crafting her own outfits by sewing and crocheting.

As she achieved £8,000 in the cash builder round, Bradley applauded her, saying, “Terrific, excellent effort.”

Rachel, unfortunately, fell short of her quizmaster doppelgänger. “The summary has come to an end.”