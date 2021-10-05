The Chase misspells the name of a Liverpool FC great, infuriating supporters.

The Chase fans were irritated when today’s show misspelled the name of a Liverpool icon.

Today, Carole, Keith, Molly, and Charlie faced The Beast in the hopes of winning a large financial award.

Keith, 59, was the first to go, and he set the tone for the rest of the team, scoring a respectable £6,000.

Carole from Peterborough was hoping for a similar result.

In her cash builder, the 67-year-old made a respectable £5,000 profit.

But she’d have to beat Mark Labbett in a head-to-head match if she wanted to go to the final.

During the head to head, though, fans were disturbed by a misspelled question.

“Who was the manager of Liverpool FC when they won the European Cup for the first time?” said host Bradley Walsh.

Bill Shankly was one of the alternatives. Joe Fagin or Bob Paisley, respectively.

Option B, however, was spelled incorrectly, with the true spelling being ‘Fagan’ rather than ‘Fagin,’ as seen on The Chase.

“Liverpool question on #TheChase there,” Charlie tweeted. “Did I misspell Joe Fagan?”

“It’s Joe FAGAN, not Fagin, btw,” Brian wrote.

“Fagan, not Fagin!” exclaimed Craig.

Before becoming the first-team manager, Fagan was the manager of Liverpool FC’s reserves.

Before becoming manager in 1983, he worked as an assistant to Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

His team won the League Cup, First Division, and European Cup in his first season in command.