The Chase (ITV) Bradley Walsh tells how he used a clever trick to “defeat the chasers.”

Bradley Walsh broke out laughing as he described how he pulled a brilliant prank on ITV’s The Chase.

Bradley spoke on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today to discuss the return of Beat the Chasers.

Alison questioned the 61-year-old gameshow presenter if he’d like to take on the Chasers or if he’d ever tried to go up against them during a practice.

“No, I didn’t, but I’ll tell you what I did do; back in the day, when we did the office run through, I said, ‘I can beat the Chasers.’

“At the time, we had two Chasers, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett, and I told them, ‘I can defeat these guys no problem, I’ve got a lot of general knowledge.’

“They answered, ‘Well, if you can, you have the job.’

“Basically, I looked through the table and saw this document with the questions and answers on it, and I thrashed them. And I said, “See, it’s simple.”

After reminiscing about what had transpired, Bradley burst out laughing, as did Alison and Dermot.

On Saturday, Beat the Chasers will return to our screens for the first time ever, with contestants facing all six Chasers for the first time ever.

Mark ‘the Beast’ will face off against quizzers. Anne ‘the Governess’ Labbett Shaun ‘the Dark Destroyer’ Hegerty Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Wallace Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Ryan Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis and Sinha

In a unique twist, this series will feature ‘Super Offers’ worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

‘Super Offers’ are only accessible to those who ace the cash builder round, and are given to those who successfully answer all five questions.