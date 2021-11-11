The Chase fans are taken aback when they see a celebrity impersonator.

Fans were raving about tonight’s chase candidate, Alan, who they described as looking like a celebrity chef.

Fans compared the education director to legendary restaurateur Antony Worrall Thompson.

Viewers expressed their surprise on Twitter.

The Chase contestant’s unusual career perplexes spectators.

“Bloody hell, Alan on the Chase looks a lot like Antony Worrall Thompson,” Ryan added.

Alan was pitted against Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess, alongside teammates Lilly, Craig, and David.

Fans were particularly amused by the names chosen for tonight’s lineup, which resembled two well-known pop musicians’ names, “Lilly Alan” and “Craig David.”

David, who works as a radio host in his spare time, took the stage first.

He took the middle offer of £5,000 in the hopes of taking his girlfriends to the West Coast of America if he won anything on the show.

The 51-year-old defeated the chaser and contributed £5,000 to the prize pool, which he shared with his teammates.

Craig was the next player to take the stage.

He intended to update his campervan with any winnings, so he chose the Governess’ medium offer of £6,000.

He had to return home empty-handed, as she had caught him just two questions from being safe.

65-year-old doppelgänger Alan was assigned to the third position.

The Sheffield United supporter performed admirably, but opted for the safer medium offer rather a higher one. He was paid £8,000 to play.

He had hoped to take his family to Canada, something he had planned since he was 50, but lacked the financial means to do so.

Alan defeated the chaser to win £8,000 for the reward fund, raising the grand total to £13,000.

Lilly was the final one to take the field.

The 21-year-old vegan had aspirations to use any money to pursue a career change.

She is currently employed as a legal assistant and intends to enroll in a course to become an investigative journalist.

With authorization from her team, she accepted Anne’s lower offer of minus £1,000. They stated that she would be required in the final.

Lilly secured her spot in the race by defeating the chaser.