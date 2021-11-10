The Chase contestant’s unusual career perplexes spectators.

On tonight’s episode of The Chase, viewers were perplexed by one contestant’s work.

Andy, a 52-year-old dog swimming instructor who featured on the show, said he works as a dog swimming instructor.

He claims to possess a dog swimming pool where he trains dogs to swim, has pool parties, and teaches dogs to dive.

Paul Sinha, a chaser, informs a player that they will’regret’ their decision.

Jenny Ryan, a chaser, said she had a lot of questions for him about the role, including, “Is the most difficult part getting the trunks on them?”

Fans expressed their delight at the unexpected job on Twitter.

Lee stated, ” “He demonstrates how to doggy paddle to dogs. Who’d have guessed?” Steve expressed himself as follows: “A canine swimming instructor… #thechase toss it in and see if it floats.” Lois expressed herself as follows: “What a profession it is to be a dog swimming instructor! # TheChase is a hashtag that refers to a race.” Mitch explained: “Did he mention he was a dog swimming instructor? #TheChase.” Andy was the last player in tonight’s game, facing the chaser following Rahul, Rosa, and Megan.

Rahul, 35, was up first against chaser Jenny Ryan, and he took the middle offer of $5,000.

But The Vixen caught up with him, and he was sent home empty-handed.

Rosa, a welfare rights advisor, was the next to take the stage.

“Lovely name, by the way,” Bradley added as he congratulated her.

Any winnings would be spent on a new couch for the open swimmer from Edinburgh.

She was doing well until she was asked, “What desert plant’s highest species is the Mexican gigantic cardon?” “Camel,” she said in response. Bradley seemed surprised, and he corrected her by saying, “Cactus.” Andy, a teammate, advised her to “don’t allow the camel question give you the hump!” when it came to choosing her offer. Rosa, on the other hand, had already shattered her confidence and accepted the lower offer of £1,000.

She made it back to the bench and contributed the first sum of money to the team’s reward pool.

Megan, a 39-year-old meditation coach, came in third.

She planned to use any profits to renovate her home’s loft.

“I’m only going to be here once,” Megan stated as she eagerly accepted the greater offer of £42,000.

The writer, on the other hand, felt overconfident and decided to join Rahul. “The summary has come to an end.”