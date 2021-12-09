The Chase contestant’s unusual accessory choice sparks a stir.

Fans who were watching The Chase tonight all had the same idea about one of the contestants.

Player As she went head to head with chaser Jenny Ryan, Michelle wore an unusual jewelry around her neck.

She wore a purple jumper with a yellow rope-like lanyard around her neck with a large dangling knot at the end.

The Chase watchers were taken aback by the contestant’s age.

Viewers reacted to the strange jewelry on Twitter.

Dayjur stated, ” “Michelle, did you remember to take off your work lanyard? #thechase” Liam stated, “Michelle has been granted permission to leave Northampton City Council for her lunch break. She’ll be re-entering with that lanyard pretty shortly #thechase” Gavin stated, “Has she just gotten off work? She’s wearing a lanyard… #TheChase.” As Erasmo put it: “She has a shift after this, so get her lanyard ready. #TheChase.” After 45-year-old Andy, the council administrator was the second to play, but he left the game empty-handed as Jenny caught up to him.

While she didn’t make the best option in terms of attire, she did make an outstanding one in terms of playing for a high offer of £40,000.

“Michelle is certainly a really strong player, but I think she would want to have team mates back with her,” quizzer Jenny Ryan commented after successfully beating the chaser.

Jacob, a 21-year-old student, was the next player to take the field.

When he graduates, he wants to work full-time for a charity.

As he accepted a middle offer of £7,000, Jenny stated he deserved to return to the team since he had a “great young mind.”

As he advanced to the final, the squad congratulated him.

Bradley Walsh, the host, expressed his desire that Allie would make it to the final round, as he was confident that they would be a winning team.

Allie, the head of client management, was the fourth and final colleague to attempt to outrun the chaser.

If the team won, the mother of two stated her children wanted to get a hot tub for the back garden.

The team was keen for her to make after a good cash builder round in which she answered seven questions correctly. “The summary has come to an end.”