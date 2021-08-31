The Chase competitor, 20, astounds viewers by winning the largest single prize in the show’s history.

After winning the greatest individual amount in the show’s history, a 20-year-old participant stunned viewers of The Chase.

Eden, a trainee underwriter from Hertfordshire, won a record-breaking £75,000 in the Final Chase after defeating Darragh Ennis.

Tuesday’s program was the season’s second new episode, and The Menace was in fine form, catching Eden’s teammates Gemma, Elizabeth, and Sydney with ease.

But the 20-year-old was undaunted, and after accumulating £3,000 in the cash-builder, he chose the bigger offer of £75,000 right away.

Eden had previously revealed to Bradley Walsh his modest aspirations to purchase a used car if he won a financial reward.

“I think a car would be nice,” he remarked. But there’s nothing fancy about it. “Anything with four wheels will do.”

Eden returned to the Final Chase after accumulating an incredible 18 steps, albeit he erred on a Liverpool-based question when he wrongly stated that the Kingsway tunnel connected Wallasey and Leeds.

Eden won £75,000 after executing four successful pushbacks in the final round, while The Menace could only build up 15 steps.

Bradley Walsh was speechless when he learned that he had won the most money in daytime television history.

The previous highest solo win on The Chase was by 54-year-old Judith, who won £70,000 after defeating Jenny Ryan.

Eden’s incredible performance left fans speechless on Twitter.

“BEST,” one user said. EVER. CHASE. Eden made an incredible attempt. “Total respect and a job well done.”

“My 84-year-old father just claimed that was the best episode of #TheChase he has ever seen,” another added. Eden, I congratulate you.”

“Young Eden was an incredible star,” said a third.

“Well done Eden, great performance for anyone, let alone someone so young,” a fourth tweeted. Congratulations.”