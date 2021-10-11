The charred remains of a defunct former school.

A fire has ravaged a run-down old school that was set to be converted into luxurious apartments.

At 2.37 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Keybank Road in West Derby after reports of a fire in a disused structure.

At 2.41pm, two fire engines from Merseyside Fire and Rescue arrived to discover the old Grade II listed Margret Beavan School completely ablaze.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire at the 25x15m structure.

At around 3.15pm, Merseyside Police arrived on the area and closed Almonds Green in both directions.

“Almonds Green in both directions stopped due to building fire from Keybank Road to Haymans Green,” according to traffic data provider INRIX. The traffic situation is under control.

“Road was halted about 15:20, with police reporting that a portion of a nearby decrepit school was on fire.”

The initial fire was completely out by 4.17 p.m., and no one is reported to have been wounded.

It comes after it was revealed that the former school, which shuttered in 2004, could be converted into a luxury residential complex.

Vandals have regularly targeted the schools.