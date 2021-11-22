The Charlottesville Rally Jury has asked the judge what they should do if they are unable to reach a unanimity decision.

On Monday, jurors in the United States District Court in Charlottesville will be asked to decide whether white supremacists, white nationalist organizations, and neo-Nazis are to blame for the fatal “Unite the Right” demonstration in Charlottesville in 2017. “Do we still decide on Claims 4, 5, and 6 if we can’t get to a unanimous conclusion on the first three claims?” the jury asked Judge Norman Moon during the second day of deliberations on Monday. The jury will also be asked to determine whether the defendants are liable for compensatory and punitive damages for nine plaintiffs who filed a federal lawsuit after suffering physical or psychological harm as a result of the events.

The protests took place on August 11-12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, in response to the city’s intentions to demolish a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. White nationalists encircled counterprotesters at the University of Virginia, shouting “Jews will not replace us!” and throwing blazing tiki torches at them. A proclaimed admirer of Adolf Hitler deliberately drove his automobile into a crowd, killing one woman and injured 19.

Moon told the plaintiffs’ and defendants’ counsel that he would tell the jury to keep trying to reach a unanimous decision. He also mentioned the Allen charge, which is a formal command given by judges to deadlocked juries to encourage them to keep deliberating until a decision is reached. The charge is often referred to as a “dynamite” charge informally. Moon stated that he believed it was premature to give the jury the instruction.

For the vehicle assault, James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, is receiving a life sentence for murder and hate crimes. In the complaint, he is also named as a defendant.

Plaintiffs' lawyers are relying on a 150-year-old legislation created after the Civil War to protect freed slaves from violence and to defend their property.