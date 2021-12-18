The ‘chaos’ at Manchester Airport has resulted in weeping passengers missing their flights.

Passengers at Manchester Airport were pictured in tears after missing their flights owing to long security lines.

On Friday, hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airport, which one traveler described as a “utter tragedy.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, some claimed they had to wait more than three hours to pass through security checkpoints, with many complaining that the airport was understaffed.

The longest security line was little over an hour and a half, according to Manchester Airport, which has now apologized to affected passengers for any inconvenience.

According to a spokeswoman, the airport had a higher-than-expected number of passengers and a higher-than-usual rate of staff absence on the day.

People were “pushing” and “little stampedes,” according to one traveler who missed his trip to Kraków owing to the long lines.

When Fiona Slater arrived in Manchester Friday night, she said she had already experienced train cancellations and delays on her trip to the airport from Huddersfield.

She arrived at the airport shortly before 8.45 p.m. on Friday for the last flight of the day, a 10 p.m. trip to Dublin.

Fiona reported that when she arrived, she was met with long lines at security.

“I’ve traveled quite a bit during covid and it’s never been a concern,” Fiona remarked.

“I was chatting to a man who had already missed his first flight, had to go out and buy another ticket for a different trip, and had to go through security again.”

“From the staff, there was no information coming through.” On the tannoy, they kept repeating that anyone on the Emirates flight to Dubai was being held back. However, there were no Ryanair messages. We just figured they’d follow suit for our flight.

“I went through security at 10.15 p.m., just as my boyfriend texted me to tell my flight had taken off.

“No one was able to provide me with any information; they simply said they didn’t know.”

Fiona and a few other passengers tried to stay airside to avoid having to go through security again, but they were eventually escorted away by police and placed on a bus that drove them to the ground.

