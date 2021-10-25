The chancellor is anticipated to announce a pay hike.

At Wednesday’s budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce an increase in the minimum wage.

According to the Mirror, the new national living wage will increase from £8.91 to £9.50 per month in April 2022.

Ministers agreed to the independent Low Pay Commission’s above-inflation recommendations, which will mean an extra £1,000 per year for the average worker starting in April.

Conservative ministers have previously stated that by 2024, the minimum wage would be raised to £10.50 an hour, with over-21s being eligible.

This is because ministers promised that future raises would be based on two-thirds of median wages, up from the prior objective of 60%.

The hourly wage for persons aged 21-22 will increase to £9.18 per hour on April 1, and the Apprentice Rate will increase to £4.81 per hour.

The government is under a lot of pressure to help poor families cope with an ever-increasing cost of living crisis.

The Treasury, on the other hand, is thought to be concerned about the impact of pay increases on smaller businesses.

Labour has requested that the hourly rate be raised to at least £10, but at the party’s annual conference last month, there was a debate about whether it should be raised to £15.

“This wage hike means we’re making work pay and puts us on track to reach our aim to abolish low pay by the end of this Parliament,” Mr Sunak said in announcing the decision.