The Chair of Trump’s Inaugural Committee Has Been Charged With Acting As A Foreign Agent

Former President Donald Trump’s inauguration committee chair was detained on federal allegations of acting as an agent for the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Thomas Barrack, 74, was indicted on a seven-count indictment in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, for conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent, obstruction of justice, and lying to federal authorities.

Prosecutors told AP News that not only did Barrack promise to support UAE foreign policy goals because of his unusual access and influence, but he also gave UAE government officials with sensitive information on Trump administration developments.

Prosecutors noted in a letter seeking his detention that “the defendant portrayed his efforts to secure an official position inside the Administration as one that would enable him to further advance the interests of the UAE, rather than the interests of the United States.”

Authorities highlighted multiple instances in which Barrack reportedly attempted to sway US policy. They claimed that in May 2016, Barrack incorporated wording complimenting the UAE into a campaign speech Trump gave about US energy policy, and that he forwarded a draft of the address to senior UAE officials.

In a statement, Barrack’s lawyer, Matt Herrington, said that Barrack “made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the beginning.” He is innocent and will enter a not guilty plea today.”

According to ABC News, Barrack is the latest in a long line of Trump allies to face criminal charges, including his former campaign chair, former deputy campaign chair, former chief strategist, former national security adviser, former personal lawyer, and longstanding senior financial officer.