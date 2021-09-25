The Chair of the Homeland Security Committee is pleading with the Department of Homeland Security to end the “horrifying” treatment of Haitian migrants.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, decried the “horrifying” treatment of thousands of Haitian migrants in Texas and urged the Biden administration to cancel repatriation flights.

Thompson addressed the issue at the Southern border in a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dated Friday, and urged the US government to “do better” to allow refugees to securely seek asylum.

“The Biden Administration has promised the American people that our borders will be treated humanely. Del Rio’s treatment of asylum seekers falls short of that promise, according to Thompson. “Beginning with immediately halting repatriation flights to Haiti, since the country’s conditions remain dire,” says the statement.

“We must act in accordance with our beliefs and preserve our legal commitment to allow Haitians and other migrants with the option to seek asylum,” the Democratic chairman continued.

After seeing video evidence of border patrol officials on horseback seemingly lashing out at Haitians with leather reins, Thompson went on to denounce the treatment of migrants. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday that the Del Rio horse patrol unit had been temporarily suspended and that the agents’ conduct were being examined.

As a result, the Democratic chairman is urging the Department of Homeland Security to amend its use-of-force policy and increase border patrol officer training.

“Before we put the men and women of the USBP on the front lines to secure our border and interact with migrants and other vulnerable groups, they should get the highest grade training,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson’s letter came a week after 14,000 Haitian migrants crossed the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas. Due to the recent influx, the Department of Homeland Security increased border patrol efforts and quickly deported some 2,000 migrants, while thousands more could be deported under pandemic authorities that deny immigrants the right to claim asylum.

According to the Associated Press, Mayorkas said Friday that roughly 5,000 migrants are in the department’s custody and are being processed to decide whether they would be deported or awarded asylum. According to Mayorkas, the US has permitted around 12,400 people to enter the country temporarily while they pursue petitions to stay before an immigration judge.

