The CEOs of DoorDash and Pinterest have joined the Giving Pledge and have pledged to donate more than half of their fortunes.

Some of the world’s wealthiest people have pledged to donate the majority of their fortunes to charity causes as part of the Giving Pledge. With the addition of 14 new signatures, the total number of signatories has increased to 231 from 28 nations.

The campaign was launched in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett.

Gates said in a statement that the 14 new members will “continue to learn from one other and identify innovative methods to maximize the beneficial impact of our generosity.”

Each rich philanthropist is free to choose which cause or causes to support. Jon Ayers, the former CEO of IDEXX Laboratories, and his wife, Helaine, had already pledged $20 million to Panthera, an organization dedicated to the preservation of large cats and their environments, over the next decade.

Ayers is the chairman of Panthera, and he and his wife are among the most ardent proponents of lion conservation in the world. The two intend to donate significantly more to the charity after signing The Giving Pledge.

“I think it’s a time commitment to be decent, not simply a financial commitment,” Ayers remarked. “I believe it is a tremendous duty.” Ayers, who became quadriplegic in 2019 following a biking accident, said that his efforts to rescue wild cats, which are crucial to their ecosystems, have inspired him.

“The difficulties I face as a result of my health are enormous,” he stated. “It’s not an easy condition to live with, but having a goal keeps me motivated every day.” Xu and his wife, Patti Bao; Silbermann and his wife, Divya; and Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, co-founders of design platform Canva, are among the new Giving Pledge philanthropists this year.

Other new Giving Pledge benefactors have discovered worthwhile projects.

Jack Schuler, the former president of Abbott Laboratories and a founding investor in Ventana Medical Systems, and his wife, Renate, want to contribute.