The CEO of the videogame company, Bobby Kotick, has been accused of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick disputed accusations that he was aware of significant charges of sexual assault and misbehavior at his business over the years.

The charges against Kotick, the company’s CEO since 1991, were published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Despite publicly saying he was unaware of most of the charges and working to keep the board in the dark, the piece said Kotick was aware of major sexual assault allegations within the corporation.

The Journal highlighted an email sent to Kotick in 2018 in which a lawyer threatened legal action on behalf of their client, a former employee of subsidiary Sledgehammer Games who accused a male supervisor of raping her in 2016 and 2017. The employee further claimed that after she reported the incidences, the company’s human resources department did nothing. The employee ultimately settled out of court with Activision Blizzard, though the terms of the deal are unknown at this time. The Washington Newsday was unable to independently authenticate the emails reported by the Wall Street Journal.

On the same day that the news was released, Activision Blizzard replied, dismissing Kotick’s inaction on any charges he was aware of and emphasizing the company’s attempts to reform its policies in the aftermath of the bombshell revelations.

“We are disappointed by the Wall Street Journal’s report, which portrays Activision Blizzard and our CEO in a false light,” the company said in a statement. “When he was made aware of instances of sexual misbehavior, he took action. The Wall Street Journal overlooks significant reforms ongoing to make this the industry’s most open and inclusive workplace, as well as the efforts of thousands of workers who work hard every day to live up to their—and our—values.

“This company has always stood out because of its ongoing ambition to improve. That’s why, under Mr. Kotick’s leadership, we’ve made considerable progress, including instituting a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior. It is for this reason that we are moving forward with unrelenting focus, speed, and resources to continue boosting diversity across our company and industry, and to ensure that every employee feels valued, safe, respected, and inspired when they arrive at work. We’re not going to stop till we’ve achieved our goal. This is a condensed version of the information.