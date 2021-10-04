The CEO of Ozy Media has described his co-impersonation founder’s of a YouTube executive as “heartbreaking.”

The event in which Ozy Media’s co-founder impersonated a YouTube official on a call with a Goldman Sachs investor was described as “heartbreaking” by Carlos Watson, the company’s CEO.

The New York Times published a story about various controversies at Ozy, including one involving Samir Rao, the company’s chief operational officer and co-founder. During a conference call with a Goldman Sachs investor, Rao allegedly impersonated a YouTube executive.

“I don’t know,” Watson, a former cable news analyst and broadcaster who created Ozy in 2013, said. “I wasn’t there,” she said of the call’s circumstances. He went on to state that they eventually “figured out what happened,” but provided no further details.

Watson blamed the incident on a mental health crisis in an email to the New York Times and an apology to Goldman Sachs.

Watson added, “Look, it’s heartbreaking, it’s wrong, it’s not good, it’s not OK.” “I adore Goldman Sachs; I worked there and have many pals there.”

Watson said the shutdown was “premature” and that he wanted the media company to continue operating.

On Monday morning, Watson told CNBC that he met with advertisers and investors over the weekend and that he wants Ozy to be around. Ozy did not respond to emailed inquiries on Monday about whether or not staff were still working or being paid, or how long the company planned to stay operating.

As of Friday, when Ozy’s board of directors announced the company’s closure, the website featured at least one fresh post. The closure came less than a week after a New York Times essay questioned the media company’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, as well as pointing to a possible case of securities fraud.

The report resulted in the cancellation of performances, an internal inquiry, investor disquiet, and high-level business departures.

The company is based in Mountain View, California. According to the website Crunchbase, Ozy had acquired more than $70 million from investors as of late 2019. It has long been suspected of misrepresenting its viewership numbers. Last week, Watson stated that Ozy had 25 million newsletter subscribers and 30 million YouTube views. The New York Times, which has a considerably stronger brand, claims to have 15 million readers. This is a condensed version of the information.