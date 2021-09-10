The CEO of Marvel Comics presents prizes to Liverpool students.

Thousands of youngsters from across the Liverpool city region took part in a tournament in which a major representative from Marvel Comics handed out awards.

Khan Odita, 14, is a community volunteer in Liverpool 8 and an ambassador for the Liverpool Heartbeat Charity, which conducted a special event in cooperation with the St Vincent’s Rotary at Bluecoat Chambers in the city centre.

Khan’s work as a Heartbeat ambassador include his attending events, assisting in the propagation of the charity’s message, and producing videos for their events.

A competition allowed up to 150 secondary and primary school students (from schools throughout the six Liverpool City Councils) the chance to win a small library of books during the event.

Twelve second and third place students received vouchers, while five more earned special commendations.

The Liverpool Heartbeat Superhero competition, which drew over 5,000 youngsters from the six boroughs, saw 23 children earn prizes during the prize giving event.

In the end, youngsters from roughly 50 schools participated, with their participation conditional on their school entering on their behalf.

Six first prize winners received a one-of-a-kind cover drawing from Tim Quinn, Marvel Comics’ head of special projects for London and New York, on the day. Each title was framed and featured a super-heroic pose of the winning youngster and their school.

Two children from Liverpool 8 were among the prize winners: Jacob Bennett from Abbots Lea School earned special commendation vouchers, while Leon Harry was one of the six first prize winners, receiving a framed photograph of himself in a super hero pose as well as a copy for his school.

Khan is Heartbeat’s newest child ambassador, and Liz McGovern was impressed with his efforts. “I met Liz, a volunteer (and the day’s event’s organizer) for Liverpool Heartbeat, at the PAL Centre on Pakistan Independence Day in Toxteth,” Khan added.

“When she watched the video I made for them, she felt it was fantastic, and she recruited me to join Liverpool Heartbeat.”

Robin Baynes MBE founded Heartbeat in 2002.

Robin Baynes MBE founded Heartbeat in 2002.