The CEO of Kraft Heinz advises consumers to expect rising food prices.

Higher food prices may be here to stay, according to Kraft Heinz’s CEO.

According to Miguel Patricio of the BBC, the international food giant is raising the prices of its products in numerous nations, including tomato sauce and baked beans.

Following rises in the cost of commodities such as grains and oils, global food prices have soared to a 10-year high.

As a result, Kraft Heinz has raised prices on more than half of its products in the United States, and Mr Patricio revealed that this is also happening overseas.

“Wherever required, we are boosting prices around the world,” he told the BBC.

Manufacturers’ profit margins have been impacted by higher salaries and energy prices, in addition to increased demand induced by the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr. Patricio went on to say: “The shortage of truck drivers is particularly acute in the United Kingdom. In the United States, logistic costs have risen significantly, and there is a labor shortage in certain sectors of the economy.” However, “there’s a lot to come in technology to improve the effectiveness of farmers” in the long run, which will assist.

“I believe it is on to us, the industry, and other companies to try to keep these price hikes to a minimum,” he said.

Mr Patricio went on to say that the coronavirus outbreak had boosted sales of some products despite raising prices because “people are cooking significantly more than they were before.”

Customers in the United Kingdom purchased more Heinz Baked Beans, while those in the United States purchased more Kraft Mac & Cheese.