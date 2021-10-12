The CEO of Heinz has issued a warning about baked beans and ketchup.

The CEO of Heinz has issued a warning to consumers that food prices will continue to rise.

According to Miguel Patricio, the company has been compelled to “increase prices, where appropriate, over the world” for products such as ketchup and baked beans.

The price increase, according to the Heinz CEO, is due to a variety of supply challenges as the world recovers from the pandemic.

“Specifically in the UK, with the lack of truck drivers,” he told the BBC.

“Logistic expenses have risen significantly in the United States, and there is a labor shortage in key sectors of the economy.”

The price spikes, according to the Heinz CEO, are part of a trend caused by the world’s growing population and a scarcity of land to cultivate vegetables.

Mr Patricio, on the other hand, stated that it is the obligation of the food business to help alleviate the impact of the shortages.

“I believe it is on to us, the industry, and other companies to strive to minimize these price rises,” he said.

The warning comes amid concerns about supply chain disruptions as the holiday season approaches.

According to BDO LLP’s analysis, economic growth has slowed for the fifth month in a row as a result of disruption.