The CEO of Facebook explains why WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook are all down.

The social media networks WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are all down, with users reporting troubles.

On Twitter, the platforms stated that they are aware of the problems and are working to fix them.

Thousands of individuals reported disruptions about 4 p.m. on Monday, according to web service monitoring company DownDetector.

“We’re aware that some people are having difficulty with WhatsApp at the moment,” WhatsApp announced on Twitter.

“We’re striving to restore normalcy and will provide an update as soon as feasible. “I appreciate your patience.”

“Instagram and friends are having some troubles right now, and you may be having issues utilizing them,” Instagram warned. Please bear with us; we’re working on it.”

“We’re aware that some individuals are having problems accessing our applications and products,” a Facebook spokeswoman stated.

“We are attempting to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

“Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by disruptions of Facebook powered services right now,” Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s chief technical officer, tweeted.

“We are having networking issues, and teams are working as quickly as they can to fix and restore service.”

The problem with Facebook, according to the New York Times, is unlikely to be a hack.

“Two Facebook security team members, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to talk publicly, said it was doubtful that the flaws were caused by a cyberattack,” they reported.

"This is because the apps' technology was still diverse enough that a single breach was unlikely to harm all of them at the same time."