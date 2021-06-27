The CEO of Channel 4 concerns whether privatization is compatible with the ‘leveling up’ objective.

The government will hold a consultation on the channel’s privatization, which was launched in 1982 to assist underserved consumers.

It is now held by the government and supported by advertising revenue, although it could be sold to a private buyer.

During an interview with Times Radio, Channel 4’s chief executive Alex Mahon questioned the “logic” behind such a decision.

Assessing the advantages of privatization, she continued, is a “completely legitimate thing to do.”

“However, what is the logic?” she added. What if the channel was sold?

“Would it carry out this public mandate in the same manner?

“And would it be particularly focused on how you level up outside of London, because we’re now investing 50% of our money outside of London, in major offices in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, and Bristol.

“That’s a completely different motivation than, say, a profit-driven US streamer.”

In order to boost growth outside of London and the south-east of England, the government has committed to a “leveling up” program.

Channel 4 stated in 2019 that it would relocate its headquarters to Leeds.

Ms Mahon stated that she is “very proud to be in charge of a British institution.”

“And I’m extremely pleased of that being across the entire union,” she continued.

“You know, I think what we’re doing is a fantastic thing.

“One of the reasons we’ve shifted so many responsibilities outside of London is because when I first got in, I thought we weren’t properly representing the United Kingdom.

“We don’t have the views of people all around the United Kingdom. And isn’t it a problem?

“You can’t be there as a public body representing the whole of the United Kingdom and not be doing that.

“You make editorial choices differently if your staff is people from a range of places.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has previously said the consultation into privatising Channel 4 is aimed at ensuring the broadcaster "keeps.