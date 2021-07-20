The CEO of a hospital trust has resigned.

Following the resignation of Trish Armstrong-Child, the trust that runs the hospitals in Southport and Ormskirk is looking for a new chief executive.

Ms Armstrong-Child had been in the position for almost two years, but will now take up a similar position at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The departure is the latest in a succession of leadership changes at Southport and Ormskirk Hospitals NHS Trust, with requests for more stability once again being raised.

Ms Armstrong-Child was appointed to the position in September 2019 after Silas Nicholls resigned after less than two years on the job.

The adjustment comes amid concerns about how services would resume normalcy following the epidemic, as well as the longer-term problem of how services will run between the two sites.

A Shaping Care Together (SCT) review was initiated earlier this year to solicit views on how services are now run and how they may be improved.

Those familiar with the hospitals’ operations have praised Ms Armstrong-efforts Child’s and the advancements made during her tenure.

Damien Moore, a Southport MP, said she left the hospital in a better situation than when she arrived because she did outstanding work.

“It’s a little depressing in some ways since we’ve had three chief executives in four years,” he remarked.

“The hospital is progressing rapidly, and Trish was a key member of the leadership team.

“I’ve always maintained we need stability,” he added. I would advise anyone who is interviewing for a leadership role to take a close look at the issue.

“I believe it has been challenging for a number of years, but things are gradually improving.

“In the last four years, we’ve had three chief executives, and we need stability. We must provide stability and confidence to our employees.

“Leadership is critical when facing problems, whether it’s the epidemic or Shaping Care Together.”

Ms Armstrong-Child congratulated hospital personnel in an email to them, saying that they “have shown yourselves to be the very best the NHS can give” throughout the pandemic.

“When I joined the trust, I could,” she said publicly regarding her departure.

