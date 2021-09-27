The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that trick-or-treating with a ‘limit’ is safe for kids this Halloween.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that children can go trick or treating on Halloween as long as they stay in small groups in outdoor settings.

“If you have the opportunity to be outside, go for it. Keep crowds to a minimum. I wouldn’t go to a large Halloween party, but I believe we should be free to enable our children to go trick or treating in small groups. According to a transcript of the interview, she told Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation”: “And- and I hope that we can do it this year.”

Following the commencement of in-person sessions in schools, the weekly number of COVID-19 infections among children aged 5 to 11 has risen dramatically.

COVID-19 had been diagnosed in approximately 5.5 million youngsters as of Sept. 16, with 226,000 instances recorded in the week ending Sept. 9. According to a review by The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, at least 25.7 percent of reported weekly COVID-19 cases in the week ending September 16 were also in children.

The CDC also revealed on Sunday that at least 290 youngsters are hospitalized per day due to the new coronavirus.

A COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available to many youngsters. A COVID-19 vaccination produced by Pfizer-BioNTech is now only available to people aged 12 and up.

However, in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11, the company discovered that lesser doses of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccination were safe and effective in creating a “robust” immune response.

The information, which came from over 2,200 children, would be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration and other agencies in the hopes of receiving an emergency use authorization before Halloween.

“Depending on how long the FDA takes to examine the application, whether it takes four weeks or six weeks, you could have a vaccination available to children as early as the end of October,” former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC.