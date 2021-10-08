The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu shots for all Americans and permits getting a COVID shot at the same time.

Though recent vaccination campaigns in the United States have mostly focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking Americans to remember to be vaccinated against another virus: the flu.

According to the Associated Press, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky advised people to obtain their flu shots so that America might prevent dual surges and that it was fine for them to get both vaccines.

Despite the fact that Americans are “weary of talking about vaccines,” Walensky believes it is “very vital” to get a flu shot this year. “We are ready for the return of the flu,” Walensky said, adding that she had received her own flu vaccination earlier this week. Lower COVID infections and new instructions gave individuals the confidence to quit using masks, and respiratory syncytial virus, which generally infects youngsters during the winter, spiked this summer. In light of the rise, Dr. William Shaffner of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases warned of a probable “twindemic” of COVID-19 and the flu, according to the Associated Press.

“Is this a sign of a bad flu season ahead? We don’t know, but a ‘twindemic,’ which includes both COVID and influenza, is something we don’t want “Schaffner remarked.

During the pandemic, global flu cases fell to historically low levels, thanks to limitations aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and preventing the spread of other respiratory infections. With schools and businesses reopening, international travel returning, and significantly less masking, it’s impossible to say how devastating the flu season will be in the United States this winter.

If you still need a COVID-19 immunization, either for the first time or as a booster, you can have it at the same time you get your flu shot.

The CDC recommended that everyone, starting with 6-month-old babies, get a flu shot every year. Influenza is particularly deadly for the elderly, children under the age of five, persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, or heart disease, and pregnant women.

According to CDC figures released Thursday, almost half of the eligible population received their flu vaccination last autumn, about the same as they did before the epidemic. Last year, though, Walensky was dismayed by a modest reduction in child flu vaccines — and.