The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an increase in influenza cases on the University of Michigan campus.

The University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus is experiencing an influenza outbreak, which is being investigated by health officials (U-M). Members of the community are being encouraged to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to a news release published in The University Record, the first positive case was recorded on Oct. 6. Since then, the University Health Service (UHS) has diagnosed 528 instances of influenza, including a recent spike in positive cases.

