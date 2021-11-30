The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded Omicron Variant Monitoring to four airports serving South African flights.

According to XpresSpa, the business conducting the surveillance, the increased biosurveillance program will test passengers entering the United States from southern Africa, including passengers making connections through Europe.

According to the statement, it is an expansion of the initiative that began in September at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport—three of the country’s busiest international airports.

According to the announcement, it will also be expanded to include Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which serves flights from Johannesburg. According to FlightConnections, Newark Liberty International Airport also serves flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“This program allows for increased COVID testing for specific international arrivals, increasing our capacity to identify those with COVID-19 upon arrival in the United States and enhancing our surveillance for the Omicron variant,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky at a White House press conference on Tuesday.

Due to the Omicron strain, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says the United States will increase COVID-19 testing and surveillance for international arrivals at airports in New York City, Newark, San Francisco, and Atlanta.

The announcement comes as the US and other countries attempt to contain the Omicron variant’s spread. After the Omicron type was discovered in South Africa, the Biden administration said last Friday that it would impose travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries.

Travelers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe are likewise subject to the restrictions. The prohibition does not apply to US citizens, but if they travel from these nations, they must present documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

Scientists don't know much about the Omicron form, but some have speculated that it may be more resistant to COVID-19 vaccinations. It's unclear whether this variation produces more serious sickness than others.