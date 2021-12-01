The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked airlines to share passenger data on travelers who have been affected by Omicron fears.

According to Reuters, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun asking airlines to share data on visitors to and from the eight African countries where the Omicron virus is causing limitations.

The CDC has ordered airlines to send over the names and contact information of any tourists who have visited Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, or Zimbabwe in the recent two weeks, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Following initial allegations that the Omicron virus had developed from this region, these countries are now subject to new US travel restrictions as of Saturday.

This new proposal follows the US’s primary public health agency’s cautious but hardening stance in the hope of reducing the likelihood of an Omicron breakout at home.

The CDC began forcing all airlines to gather contact tracing information from all international air passengers on Oct. 25, weeks before the strain was initially detected, with no compulsion to turn over identities. This requirement took effect on November 8th.

Following the discovery of Omicron, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated that her organization was considering shortening the testing period and requiring quarantine in some cases. According to Bloomberg News, Walensky noted that surveillance systems were being implemented at four major airports to test for COVID from certain overseas arrivals.

Although no cases of the Omicron variety have been documented in the United States, President Joe Biden has stated that his administration is not willing to take any chances. Biden and other health officials dismissed the possibility of a new lockdown on Monday, instead urged more Americans to get their first or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination is the best prevention against any major sickness, according to both government and business professionals. Currently, 74.7 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House is set to release a revised COVID-19 policy on Thursday, outlining how the virus will be handled as the winter season approaches. This new document is also likely to offer additional details on how Omicron will be dealt with.