The center of Liverpool’s punk scene was born in a basement club.

Liverpool is known across the world for its rich musical past, and it was previously home to a basement club that was the beating center of the local punk scene.

Eric’s, which opened on October 1, 1976 in the basement of The Fruit Exchange on Victoria Street, carved out a niche for this Liverpool subculture.

A pair of metal doors led down to the underground cave behind the renowned sign, where alternative music and clothes were not only welcomed but praised.

Quiggins was the centre of Liverpool’s alternative scene, home to goths, punks, and skaters.

Eric’s was a membership-only venue, thus music fans had to purchase an annual membership to gain access.

Regular participants will recall carrying the easily identifiable membership cards, which had their name and signature on the front.

The membership plan also helped to develop the city’s punk culture by allowing under-19s to see bands at matinee gigs.

This allowed teenage punks to attend shows that would typically be off-limits to anyone under the age of 21.

Eric’s hosted some of punk’s biggest acts over the years, from The Runaways to The Sex Pistols, who played their only Liverpool show there.

Eric’s became the epicenter of Liverpool’s musical subcultures, with Buzzcocks, The Clash, Joy Division, Ramones, and Talking Heads all appearing on the bill at one point or another.

The club worked as a catalyst for local musicians who were just breaking into the scene by providing a platform for alternative music.

Eric’s helped launch the careers of Merseyside bands including Dead or Alive, Echo & the Bunnymen, and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

The club was named Eric’s as an intended antithesis to the era’s disco clubs, which had more glamorous names like Tiffany’s or Samantha’s. It was founded by Roger Eagle and Ken Testi, who also managed cult Liverpool band Deaf School.

Pete Fulwell, the proprietor of the modest record company Inevitable and eventually the manager of bands like It’s Immaterial and The Christians, joined Roger and Ken later.

