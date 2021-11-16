The celebrity judges for Simon Cowell’s upcoming ITV show Walk The Line have been announced.

Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French, and Craig David have been confirmed as the new judges for the premiere of Walk The Line, a new ITV musical game show.

Maya Jama, a television presenter, has also been revealed as the show’s new host.

The new show, conceived by Simon Cowell and produced by his Syco Entertainment and Lifted Entertainment companies, will premiere later this year on ITV and ITV Hub.

Panelists Gary, Alesha, Dawn, and Craig will be watching from the front row as soloists, duos, and bands go to the stage to play for the nation.

Walk The Line will be broadcast in six installments, with two of the best performers from each episode competing against one another.

However, talent isn’t enough to win the money. The contestants will need steel nerves to decide whether to cash out or literally Walk The Line and risk everything in order to stay in the competition.

“When Simon initially told me about the format, I couldn’t wait to see it come to life,” Alesha Dixon, who formerly judged X Factor alongside Simon, remarked. It’s much more wonderful to be a part of it with Gary, Craig, Dawn, and Maya.

“Walk The Line has all it takes to make fantastic television; it’s always exciting to discover fresh talent, so let the games begin!”

“When Simon calls, it’s typically with something really exceptional,” Gary Barlow, who has previously collaborated with Simon, stated. I’m ecstatic to be a part of a brand-new television show, and my favorite aspect about Walk the Line is uncovering new talent.” He continued, ” “It’s also fantastic to be collaborating with the ITV crew once more.” “Gary, Alesha, Dawn, and Craig all icons in their industries, and together they bring a wealth of expertise, credibility, and star power to the show,” said Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning.

