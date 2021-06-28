The celebration of Philip’s life is now open to the public at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s life has been commemorated in a new exhibition.

Prince Philip: A Celebration is now on exhibit at Windsor Castle and will be open to the public until September.

The Royal Collection Trust produced the exhibition, which includes a number of timeless pieces commemorating crucial occasions in his official duties and activities in behalf of the Queen.

The duke’s Coronation Robe and Coronet, which he wore during the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, his Chair of Estate, which is usually kept in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, and his personal desk, made of Canadian maple wood and given to him as a wedding gift by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1947, are among the highlights.

Another is a painting by Ralph Heimans, a British-Australian artist, commissioned in 2017 when Philip retired from public service and never before seen in public.

The painting depicts the Duke of Edinburgh standing in Windsor Castle’s main corridor, not far from the apartment where his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was born in 1885.

Her birth is also commemorated in the exhibition thanks to the display of a journal that once belonged to Queen Victoria and recorded the princess’s birth and praised her as “extremely attractive.”

The Queen is said to be aware of the show, but no word on whether she will visit has been received.

The show has been in the works for more than a year, according to Sally Goodsir, curator of ornamental arts at the Royal Collection Trust, and was originally planned to coincide with the Duke of Edinburgh’s centenary on June 10.

It is currently being held as a celebration of his life and achievements, following his death on April 9 this year.

“There are pieces from the Royal Collection as well as more private works, such as paintings acquired during his lifetime, works presented on state visits, and works presented during some of his solo tours without the Queen, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s,” she said.

“There are also exhibits that show his work. (This is a brief piece.)