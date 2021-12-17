The CDC reports that 8 young children who received the Pfizer COVID vaccine developed heart inflammation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight incidents of heart inflammation have been documented in children aged 5 to 11 years old after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, heart inflammation, or myocarditis, is a rare but serious disorder that can “limit the heart’s ability to pump and produce fast or irregular cardiac beats.”

According to the World Health Organization, myocarditis is usually caused by a virus infection, although it can also be caused by a medication reaction in some situations.

Fever, fainting, breathing difficulty, rapid breathing, chest pain, and rapid or irregular cardiac rhythms are all possible symptoms in youngsters.

The CDC has not stated whether there is a link between the Pfizer (PFE) COVID vaccination and cases of heart inflammation in children. The rate of myocarditis cases in children aged 5 to 11 who had not received vaccines was also unknown.

According to Reuters, the CDC stated that almost 7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been given to children aged 5 to 11 at the time it began examining the data, with 5.1 million initial doses and 2 million second doses injected.

According to the news agency, the CDC said that the individuals had a moderate clinical course.

All eight cases of child myocarditis were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is subsequently reviewed by a panel of CDC experts.

According to Reuters, the CDC previously estimated that myocarditis cases in boys aged 16 to 17 might be as high as 69 cases per million-second vaccination doses administered, and around 40 cases per million-second vaccine doses in boys aged 12 to 15.

According to new research, teens and young adults who develop heart inflammation after receiving a COVID shot experience only minor symptoms and recover fast.

The study, which was published in the journal Circulation, revealed that 19 percent of the 139 12 to 20-year-old patients in the study were in critical care, yet none died. The majority of the patients were admitted to the hospital for two to three days.

According to UPI, the study’s first author, Dr. Dongngan Truong, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Utah, said, “These results imply that most occurrences of suspected COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis in people younger than 21 are mild and resolve quickly.” “We were ecstatic to witness such a strong recovery.” “Further investigations are needed to better understand the timing of resolution,” the study’s authors wrote in their conclusion. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.