The CDC predicts that 1.3 million Americans will contract COVID during the Christmas season.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated forecast modeling that paints a bleak image of what lies ahead for the United States in terms of COVID cases and deaths.

According to the CDC’s estimates, as many as 1.3 million Americans could be diagnosed with COVID infections in the week leading up to Christmas Day, up 55 percent from the previous week’s 840,000 cases.

COVID deaths are also anticipated to rise by 73 percent to 15,600 every week by January 8. COVID deaths are expected to reach 2,228 each day by January 8, up 58 percent from the current weekly total of 8,900, according to the government.

The spike in the Omicron variety, which was discovered last month in South Africa, is fueling the increase in COVID cases and deaths. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization designated it as a variation of concern.

On December 1, the first Omicron case was discovered in the United States, in San Francisco. It has now been recorded in at least 36 states across the United States.

The Omicron variation’s strong transmissibility has prompted health experts to warn that it could overtake the Delta version as the dominant COVID strain in the coming weeks, despite the Delta variant accounting for 97 percent of virus cases.

Cases of the Omicron are tripling every few days over much of Europe. On Monday, the Omicron claimed its first victim in the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, at least 10,000 Omicron cases were recorded in the United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, an Omicron surge could be on the way, according to Dr. Gregory Poland, an epidemiologist at the Mayo Clinic.

“We will see an explosion of cases after the holidays in the early-to-mid-January timeframe, as best any of us can forecast,” he said. In a setting of cold weather, large holiday get-togethers, inadequate masking, and poor immunization, this variety is hyper transmissible and spreads exponentially.” According to the Daily Mail, data from the CDC shows that Omicron infections have surged by 27% in the last 24 hours, from 189 to 241 instances. As of Tuesday, cases of the variation accounted for 2.9 percent of all COVID cases, up 0.4 percent from the previous week.

While scientists try to learn more about the new COVID strain, it's becoming evident that conventional vaccines may not be effective enough against the variant without a booster dosage, a special Omicron.