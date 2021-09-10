The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states.

As part of its investigation into the virus’s origins in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four deaths from January 2020 that may be linked to the first COVID-19 deaths in the country.

According to the New York Times, the four deaths happened in Alabama, Kansas, California, and Wisconsin, and are being investigated by CDC Chief of Morality Statistics Robert Anderson, who is trying to figure out how far the virus has traveled outside of China.

The Times said that all four deaths were reclassified as COVID-related in 2021, although it’s unclear what led to the reclassification – a person’s symptoms or blood or tissue samples.

According to the report, the earliest death was documented in Kansas on January 9, 2020, and was reclassified this spring based on a person’s symptoms.

In Oklahoma, a fifth death was reclassified, but it was later deleted after state officials investigated it further.

According to the New York Times, Dr. Michael Worobey, an evolutionary scientist at the University of Arizona, the four cases are unlikely to be related to illnesses in the United States, and that the deceased were most likely in China when they contracted the virus.

“My hypothesis is that they aren’t all real, and maybe none of them are,” Worobey added. “If any of them are genuine, they’d be travel-related cases, which is plausible.”

According to the Times, Worobey’s analysis indicates that COVID is unlikely to spread beyond China before the middle of December 2019, making non-traveler deaths in the United States improbable in the months ahead.

If this is correct, it would have taken several weeks for someone to become infected and die from the illness. And, according to the research, each case is unlikely to have resulted in death.

Worobey told the New York Times that “extraordinary claims deserve extraordinary evidence.”

However, it is unknown whether any of the four people who died traveled to China.

The first probable COVID-related mortality was not reported until February 6, 2020, although Anderson points out that COVID testing was not readily available at the time.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, about 40.6 million persons in the United States have contracted the coronavirus, with 654,000 deaths due to COVID-19.