The CDC confirms that fully vaccinated people can still spread Omicron.

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people can spread the highly modified Omicron COVID-19 variant more easily than the original strain.

In a report released Dec. 20, the CDC stated, “The Omicron variety is anticipated to spread more quickly than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, and how easily Omicron spreads relative to Delta remains uncertain.”

“The CDC thinks that anyone infected with Omicron can spread the virus to others, even if they aren’t vaccinated or show no symptoms.”

Despite the fact that unvaccinated people can spread the Omicron variety, the CDC nevertheless recommends that people acquire the COVID-19 vaccination to avoid serious disease, hospitalisation, and death in the event of an infection.

When it comes to masking, it’s still uncertain how effective face masks are at preventing the spread of the Omicron variety. Masks may not be enough to stop the virus particles of the Omicron strain, according to Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of health policy and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

“Omicron, even more than delta, creates more virus,” Schaffner told Health. “As a result, the masks’ ability to disrupt or decrease back-and-forth communication is also reduced.” In November, the B.1.1.529 Omicron variation was found for the first time in South Africa. As of Dec. 25, the new strain has accounted for around 59 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, down from the CDC’s earlier estimate of 73 percent.

The difference in the data, according to the agency, is attributable to the rate at which the Omicron variety spreads. Experts predict that the latest estimate of 59 percent will be changed in the following weeks, and that it will become more accurate as more data on the variant is gathered.

On Tuesday, the United States reported a seven-day average of 254,496 new cases, breaking the previous high of 251,989 daily instances set in early January. On Monday, the country set a new daily case record with 512,553 new infections, according to health officials.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has seen 52,793,407 COVID-19 cases and 818,371 deaths since the outbreak began.