The CBO forecasts a rise in the deficit as a result of the Betterment Act.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report on Thursday that estimated the total debt increase that would result if President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation was passed.

The measure will be voted on in the US House of Representatives on Thursday night. According to CBO estimates, if the plan passes, the net deficit will climb by $367 billion between 2022 and 2031.

This figure does not include any potential money generated by tax enforcement or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

If the law is passed, it will contribute to the United States’ total deficit, which is expected to be around $2.77 trillion in the fiscal year 2021.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.