The CBeebies TV show Biff Chip and Kipper Magic Key is based on the Biff Chip and Kipper Magic Key books.

The popular school book series featuring beloved characters Biff, Chip, and Kipper has been turned into a TV show by CBeebies.

The BBC announced the news on the CBeebies Facebook page, eliciting conflicting reactions from parents, some of whom were ecstatic and others who stated they couldn’t bear to watch.

The sitcom will tell the amusing adventures of twins Biff (Tilly Kaye) and Chip (George Robinson), as well as their inquisitive little brother Kipper (Freddie James) and pet dog Floppy, based on the well-loved characters from the Oxford Reading Tree Books.

Biff & Chip will have storylines produced entirely for the program, with the protagonists making up games, solving problems, building make-believe worlds in their houses, playing in the park, and having fun with their best pals Wilf (Inathi Rozani) and Wilma Page, based on the popular books (Dorothy Peters-Lowe).

Each episode of this family comedy will follow the kids’ exploits and vivid imaginations as they create new worlds for young children and their grown-ups to enjoy.

Mr. Robinson (Jack Wilkinson) and Mrs. Robinson (Kellie Shirley), as well as Mr. Page (Des Yankson) and Mrs. Page (Kellie Shirley), will be joining the kids (Shauna Shim). Melanie Walters (Gavin and Stacey) joins the cast as Gran, a vivacious, active, and occasionally mischievous character.

The series was shot in the North West, in Warrington and Urmston, at various sites.

However, some parents were not pleased with the thought of having to see the show again.

“Oh goodness me no,” one mother exclaimed. I can’t even watch this because the books were so awful. CBeebies, please accept my apologies for making such a blunder! I’m just relieved that my son’s school no longer has them, so I won’t have to go through The Magic Key torment for the third time!”

“Oh CBeebies, what have we parents done to deserve this?” a third added.

A third parent commented: “Was a year plus of Covid and homeschooling, not enough torture? I thought you were on our side CBeebies?”

“These books are horrible,” another mother wrote. Nobody wants it. Summary ends.