The Cavern Club in Liverpool will host its first ever drag event, complete with limitless prosecco.

Cavern Club and FunnyBoyz are teaming up to put on the venue’s first ever drag event on Mathew Street.

Funnyboyz is a new drag cabaret act that performs entertaining shows, live music, and games such as comedy bingo across the country and overseas.

Throughout October, November, and December, the cast will perform at The Cavern Club’s restaurant on various dates to bring the drag celebration to Liverpool.

The night will include a two-course meal, bottomless prosecco for the first 90 minutes, live cabaret from the drag artists, and stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race on select evenings.

To begin, try a spiced pumpkin soup served with warm crusty bread or a classic tomato, red onion, and basil bruschetta served with rocket and pesto sauce.

Chargrilled Lancashire chicken breast with skin on fries and salad or pan roasted Loch salmon with stir fried noodles and a Thai chilli sauce are the main course alternatives.

The first drag dinner party will take place on October 27 and the last one will take place on December 29. Tickets are £25 plus booking fees for the event, which runs from 6pm to 10pm.

You’ll also get a tour of The Cavern Club with your ticket.

7 Mathew Street, Liverpool, L2 6RE is the location of The Cavern Restaurant.