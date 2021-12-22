The causes of headaches and how to prevent them.

Headaches are exceedingly common and commonplace, but it doesn’t make them any less bothersome.

Everyone has headaches now and then, but some of the causes are easily prevented.

It’s crucial to remember that headaches aren’t the same as migraines, so if you’re worried, see your doctor.

This week, headaches were added to the list of symptoms associated with the Omicron coronavirus strain, and anyone concerned about covid should get a PCR test.

The NHS has a list of ten common headache triggers, as well as suggestions for how to avoid them in the future.

After a long week of hard work, you may find yourself with a headache on Saturday morning.

This is because as the stress of the week fades, your stress hormone levels fall, causing a rapid release of neurotransmitters (chemical messengers in the brain).

These deliver signals to blood arteries, causing them to contract and then dilate, resulting in a headache.

More than eight hours of sleep might cause a headache, so don’t sleep late on weekends, even if you’ve had a long week.

Experts recommend scheduling leisure time during the week rather than attempting to cram it all in during the weekend.

Anger can cause stress in the neck and scalp, resulting in a tension headache.

If you start to feel furious, take a few deep breaths slowly and quietly to release the tension in your body.

Yes, a headache can be caused by sitting incorrectly.

This is due to a build-up of stress in your back, neck, and shoulders. The discomfort usually originates in the base of the skull and occasionally spreads to the face, particularly the forehead.

It is always a good idea to avoid sitting or standing in the same position for an extended period of time; this is also good general advise.

To avoid cramping and, in this situation, headaches, try to move around every 20-40 minutes.

If you spend a lot of time on the phone, the NHS recommends wearing a specific headset because holding a phone between your head and shoulder might cause strain.