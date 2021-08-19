The cause of the baby’s vomiting was discovered to be a lemon-sized brain tumor.

Parents who assumed their 10-month-old baby had a viral virus were taken aback when they learned he had a brain tumor the size of a lemon.

After infant Max began vomiting and his eyes began rolling towards the back of his head, Lydiate residents Keira and Tony Johnson drove him to Ormskirk Hospital.

Doctors told his frightened parents that he was likely suffering from a viral infection that will clear up on its own in ten days.

In an 85 mph roundabout crash, three young parents were slain.

Kiera, on the other hand, was admitted to the hospital just two days later after “feeling in her tummy” that something was wrong.

Doctors believe that her decision to return her baby on October 3, 2017, saved his life.

“We were in the hospital for hours, and one of the physicians stated he didn’t want us to go until he saw the odd thing that was occurring with his eyes,” the 38-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“They assumed it was a water infection at first, but after I showed them a video of his eyes moving, they sent him for a CT scan.

“When they returned, they informed us that a 6cm lump had been discovered on his brainstem, and we were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“Everything fell apart in our lives.”

Max was diagnosed with an ependymoma, a rare brain tumor that is mainly found in children, after being transferred to Alder Hey.

Max deteriorated quickly after being identified due to an enormous build-up of brain fluid.

Max had life-saving brain surgery to remove the tumor on October 6, 2017, and was able to go home for one day four weeks later.

“From here, Max received 28 doses and seven cycles of chemotherapy over the course of 380 days,” Kiera explained.

“Just over a year later, he rang the bell to mark the conclusion of his therapy, until physicians discovered the tumor had returned on March 26, 2019.”

“We were heartbroken, and our joy was fleeting.

“We were lucky enough to be eligible for proton beam treatment, so Max had to go back under general anaesthesia every day he was scheduled for treatment. For six weeks, I worked five days a week.

“We were given a score of 80%.”

“The summary comes to an end.”