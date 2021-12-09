The cause of SEAL Commander Brian Bourgeois’ death in a training fall is being investigated.

After Commander Brian Bourgeois, Navy SEAL commanding officer of Team 8, died from injuries in Virginia, the reason of a training event is being investigated.

Bourgeois, 43, was hurt while fast-roping down from a helicopter on Saturday, according to Naval Special Warfare Command. Bourgeois died on Monday at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

SEALs will fast-rope to deploy if a helicopter cannot land, according to the Navy. According to Insider, soldiers would slide down a thick, hefty rope one after the other.

According to a Navy officer, it’s unclear whether the rope came loose from the plane.

“An incident like this weighs heavily on us all,” Naval Special Warfare Group 2 Commodore Captain Donald G. Wetherbee stated in a statement, according to Insider. “Brian was a hard worker, a great leader, and a dedicated father, husband, and friend. Everyone who knew him has suffered a big loss. He will be missed a lot.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bourgeois family – and we will ensure that our community remains committed to Brian’s family and children for the rest of their lives,” stated Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. “Brian was one of our top leaders, with all of the qualities that make our force successful. His dynamic leadership and loyal care of our standard will be missed. His legacy lives on in the teammates he led, mentored, and served with.” For the time being, the executive officer of SEAL Team 8 has seized command.

“We’re working with SEAL Team 8 to give any assistance we can to Brian’s family and teammates,” Wetherbee said.

SEAL Team 8 is based in Virginia Beach and has a geographic focus in the Caribbean, Africa, and the Mediterranean, according to WAVY-TV.

In May 2001, Bourgeois was commissioned by the United States Naval Academy. According to a Navy statement, among his many accolades and decorations over the past two decades was a Bronze Star with valor. Members of the Armed Forces are awarded the Bronze Star for courageous or outstanding achievement or service in a combat zone.

According to the Capital Gazette newspaper, Bourgeois was a four-year member of the Navy Academy football team, earning three varsity letters as a safety. This is a condensed version of the information.