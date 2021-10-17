The cause of Liverpool’s most famous spelling error.

Passengers waiting for a train in a north Liverpool station may have been distracted by Liverpool’s most famous spelling error.

Most people know that ‘Orrell Park’ is spelled with two ‘Ls,’ and the train station’s sign appropriately reflects this.

However, if you look across to Orrell Park Hall (ballroom) from one of the platforms, you’ll notice a different spelling on the brick sign on the side of the building.

Never-before-seen photographs of Liverpool in the 1980s

On the building’s sign, ‘Orrell’ is spelled with just one ‘L’, as in ‘Orrel.’

Since the building’s construction over a century ago, people have wondered why the brickwork sign on one of the area’s most recognizable structures has been misspelled.

A new billiard hall – which eventually became a ballroom – built opposite Orrell Park Station in 1927, over a row of new shops.

They only provided non-alcoholic drinks, like other venues at the time, so visitors would often visit a local pub before spending the night at the dance hall listening to live music.

Rory Storm and the Hurricanes were the headlining act at the first ‘Beat Night,’ which took place in March 1961 at the Orrell Park Ballroom, or OPB as it is still known.

Many other notable acts have performed there throughout the years, including Ringo Starr and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The OPB is still used for live music and celebrations, such as christenings and birthday parties, nowadays.

However, it now offers a bar where customers may have a drink while being entertained.

The cause for the improperly worded sign on the building is due to a worker who did not consider things through.

When the hall was being built in 1927, the bricklayer made a critical error when installing the word ‘Orrell Park Hall’ above the shops.

He encircled the name with three brick frames, one for each word.

He was left with only one letter ‘L’ in Orrell after the bricks were set. That is how the sign looks to this day.