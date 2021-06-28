The cause of heart block in sportsmen has been discovered by researchers.

Researchers used animal models to figure out why some endurance athletes experience a heart rhythm disturbance called heart block.

Long-term activity in retired racehorses – the best available model of the athlete’s heart – and mice produced molecular alterations in the atrioventricular (or AV) node, according to a study led by the University of Manchester.

Despite the well-known cardiovascular benefits of endurance exercise, athletes, footballers, and other athletes can develop abnormal heart rhythms called cardiac arrhythmias, which include heart block.

While most people’s heart block is harmless, it might be a sign of more serious cardiac problems.

Because we observed similar effects in mice and racehorses, it’s reasonable to assume that this mechanism exists in humans as well.

The findings come only days after Christian Eriksen, a Danish midfielder, was released from the hospital after a successful procedure to install a defibrillator.

After having a heart arrest during the first half of his team’s 1-0 Euro 2020 defeat to Finland on June 12, the 29-year-old had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

There are no details on any underlying conditions or what caused the cardiac arrest, and it’s unknown if the discoveries are related to Eriksen’s condition.

Scientists from Manchester, Montpellier, and Copenhagen have been the first to investigate the physiology of the notoriously difficult-to-study AV node in athletes.

The AV node is a portion of the heart’s electrical conduction system, which is controlled by the autonomic nervous system and connects the atria and ventricles electrically.

The study, which was supported by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published in the journal Circulation Research, discovered that long-term training in both horses and mice resulted in a reduction in essential proteins known as ion channels that control AV node conduction.

Mice were studied after they completed a program that mimicked long-term exercise training to improve their fitness.

The animals were utilized to investigate the mechanisms that underpin heart block in greater depth, employing methods that would be impossible in racehorses.

Heart block caused by training and the underlying causes (This is a brief piece.)