The cause of death for Dad was determined after his body was discovered in the bushes.

It was established today that a young father whose body was discovered in the bushes died as a consequence of compression to the neck.

Jamie Grimwood was discovered on land near where he went missing in North Wales on Saturday, September 11.

The inquest into the death of the father-of-one from Runcorn began today, September 20, according to North Wales Live.

After Jamie Lee Grimwood was discovered alongside the railway near Chester Road, Flint, on September 11, Network Rail alerted British Transport Police, according to the coroner for North Wales East and Central.

From dental data, Mr Grimwood, 23, of Greenway Lane, Runcorn, was identified.

Dr. Brian Rodgers, a pathologist with the Home Office, performed a post-mortem investigation and determined that the cause of death was compression of the neck.

The inquest was postponed until a later date.

On August 23, Mr Grimwood was reported missing, prompting a massive police hunt.

His dark grey Audi was later discovered nearby after he was last seen in Chester Road, Flint.

Within a few days of his body being discovered, a “Go Fund Me” campaign had donated almost £5,000 to cover the costs of his funeral.

Mr Grimwood’s family, friends, and coworkers gathered last week for a moving balloon release at the Flint fire station during a vigil to commemorate him.

More than a hundred individuals attended, scattering dozens of flowers and candles throughout the area.

“Jamie was a bright, welcoming, genuine young man, a loved son, brother, nephew, grandson, and dad to his small boy,” stated one of the online condolences from friends and family members.

