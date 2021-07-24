The cause of death for a mother of three found dead in a Wirral flat has been announced.

It has been established that a mother of three who was reportedly murdered inside a Wirral flat died as a result of severe injuries and deadly hypothermia.

Helen Joy was discovered over six months ago at the property in Twickenham Drive, Leasowe.

A series of complicated tests are being carried out to determine how she died. since her discovery on February 1st

Ms Joy’s killing was one of three murder investigations launched by Merseyside Police in the last fortnight, all of which involved female victims.

“We never know who may be suffering behind their own front door and closed curtains,” an assistant chief constable stated, prompting police to issue a public plea regarding domestic abuse.

Kevin Ashton, 45, of Twickenham Drive, Leasowe, has been charged with murder and will go on trial in Liverpool Crown Court in October.

Ms. Joy was the mother of three children, two grown daughters and a boy.

“The news of our mother’s passing came as a huge shock to us all, and we are all heartbroken,” they stated in a statement.

“We didn’t always agree, but she was our mother, and we’re all heartbroken about what occurred.

“We are relieved that mum is no longer in suffering and that she is now safe with the angels; all we want now is justice for her.”

Ms Joy and Ashton knew one other, and the suspect was apprehended shortly after the 54-year-old was discovered.

