The Catholic bishop denies being involved in the cover-up of paedophile priests.

A Catholic bishop has denied participating in a “cover-up” that allowed a paedophile priest to go unpunished for three decades.

At Bishop Eton Monastery in Woolton Road, Childwall, Father Thomas MacCarte, 70, sexually molested two altar boys.

The predator allowed the teenagers to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol before abusing them and leaving them psychologically traumatized.

However, rather than being reported to the police, MacCarte was deported to Scotland after one boy’s father protested to Bishop Eton’s then parish priest Ralph Heskett, who is now the Bishop of Hallam in Sheffield.

After being found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, MacCarte was sentenced to four years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

MacCarte was told by Judge Gary Woodhall: “You were simply moved on rather than taking action or investigating what had occurred.

“According to church archives, the reason for the shift was the availability of alcohol to other guys.

“I am convinced that based on all of the evidence presented throughout the trial, that was not a complete report on the charges leveled against you.

“Whatever was told to those higher up in the church’s hierarchy, what actually occurred was a cover-up to avoid humiliation – the complaint was effectively pushed under the rug.

“Without any investigation, you were moved on and allowed to continue working in the church and in communities, while your two victims were left wondering why you were just moved on.”

When his son told him about sexual abuse, the boy’s father “immediately complained” to Bishop Heskett, according to the trial.

Prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones said: “The matter was agreed to be handled internally by the church, and Father MacCarte was relocated to Scotland with the promise of being put on a course.

“Back then, things were handled a little differently.”

The Diocese of Hallam has responded to the evidence presented in court with a statement.

According to a spokeswoman, "The details of Thomas MacCarte's unlawful behavior were revealed with great grief during recent court proceedings in Liverpool. Our thoughts are first and foremost with those who have been mistreated and with those who are now being victimized."