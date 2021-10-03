The ‘catastrophic’ storm on Coronation Street delivers death and ruin to Weatherfield.

When a “catastrophic” storm strikes the Cobbles this October, the residents of Coronation Street will be struck speechless.

Residents prepare Halloween parties and holidays while real and metaphorical storm clouds build over Weatherfield, ignorant to the tragedy looming around the corner.

A devastating rainstorm, a collapsed sinkhole, a fireball car disaster, an escaped convict, and revenge schemes that go awry will take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions and tremendous drama.

After a huge change in Weatherfield, there is confusion on Coronation Street.

Debbie Webster is putting the finishing touches on the House of Horrors attraction behind the street, so the week is off to a good start.

No one notices the ominous shifting of soil surrounding the Platt’s sinkhole as residents plan their Halloween costumes.

Dev, Aadi, and Asha Alahan are getting ready to depart for their family vacation when thunder claps overhead, and they end up lost on a remote road.

A jail van is speeding down the same country route, bringing injured drug dealer Harvey Gaskill to the hospital, but he has other plans, including retribution.

Back on the street, Abi is also seeking vengeance and, having obtained a firearm, is determined to hold Corey Brent accountable for the murder of her son Seb.

Nina Lucas is anxious to stop Abi, despite her feelings for Corey, but will she be able to do so in time with the storm raging?

Jenny Connor is enjoying a new romance with toyboy Leo at the Rovers, but she is shocked to find that her ex-husband Johnny is planning to leave Weatherfield.

She is eager to meet with Johnny, but her concerns about Leo’s safety distract her, and as she looks for him in the pouring rain, the ground practically breaks up beneath her. Johnny is trying to save her and is getting closer and closer to the massive sinkhole.

Residents find themselves in the heart of a real-life horror scenario as the storm develops, with Abi, Corey, Jenny, and Johnny trapped underground in the Victorian sewers by rising water.

Above ground, Leanne is confronted with her biggest nightmare when Harvey returns to the street in a spectacular fashion.

When you’re not on the cobblestones, “The summary has come to an end.”