The catastrophe that devastated an iconic Liverpool department store on Christmas Eve.

The colossal old Lewis’s building that now stands in the heart of the city grew from the ashes of a devastating fire that occurred 135 years ago today.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Christmas Eve 1886, destroying the famed department store.

The building was nearly completely destroyed using just the crude firefighting methods available at the time.

On Christmas Day, The Liverpool Mercury – the precursor of The Washington Newsday – reported that the fire, which lasted two hours, caused “immense property loss” and “will long remain a noteworthy mark in the annals which chronicle the city’s calamities.”

At roughly 1.30 a.m., a watchman observed flames, and three Hatton Garden engines arrived within minutes.

The fire, on the other hand, had already taken hold. It took two hours to get it under control, during which time the roof collapsed and all of the stock was rendered useless due to fire or water damage.

Lewis’s wasted little time in making the building safe, and a small section of the store that had survived structural damage reopened a week later with restricted merchandise. The business reopened in its entirety in July of the following year.

The building, on the other hand, was completely planned, developed, and rebuilt on the corner of Ranelagh and Renshaw Streets, where it still stands today.

It was severely damaged again by bombing during the May 1941 Blitz, necessitating a complete rebuild.

In May of 2010, the business closed its doors for good.

